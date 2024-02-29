JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $142.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.52.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXRH

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $147.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.47. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $91.06 and a twelve month high of $152.55.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $576,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,776,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $239,691.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,735. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $576,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,776,814.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,285. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 100.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60,364 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.