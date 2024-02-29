JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Price Target to $61.00

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

PRKS traded down $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $51.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,419. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.82. United Parks & Resorts has a 1 year low of $40.87 and a 1 year high of $68.19.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.16). United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $389.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parks & Resorts will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

