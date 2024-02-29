JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $50.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.94% from the stock’s previous close.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.06.

Pure Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded up $8.87 on Thursday, hitting $50.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,045,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,235,849. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $51.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.54 and a 200 day moving average of $37.02. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 268.38, a PEG ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

In other news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,808.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,808.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 687,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,492,000 after buying an additional 70,620 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter worth $433,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 238.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 54,288 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter worth $19,907,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter worth $1,437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

(Get Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

