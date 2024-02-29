JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Price Target to $10.00

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WBD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $8.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $15.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.55.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,983,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495,066 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,652,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,531,000 after acquiring an additional 258,437 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,184,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016,888 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after acquiring an additional 28,053,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,534,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,579,000 after buying an additional 3,710,343 shares in the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

