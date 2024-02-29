JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Price Target to $109.00

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $109.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $108.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.08. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $77.21 and a 52 week high of $117.62.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $555.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.84 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 41.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 106.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 25.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 23.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,130,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

