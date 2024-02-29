JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Shares Sold by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,477,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,506 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF makes up about 2.0% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.45% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF worth $124,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,560,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,316,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686,841 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,964,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,226,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,553,000 after acquiring an additional 349,191 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $16,045,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,631,000.

Shares of BBJP stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.22. 583,849 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.93. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.67.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

