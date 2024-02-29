John Terpu Acquires 1,295,829 Shares of Great Southern Mining Limited (ASX:GSN) Stock

Great Southern Mining Limited (ASX:GSN – Get Free Report) insider John Terpu acquired 1,295,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$24,620.75 ($16,091.99).

John Terpu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 19th, John Terpu bought 1,971,131 shares of Great Southern Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,451.49 ($24,478.10).

Great Southern Mining Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Great Southern Mining Company Profile

Great Southern Mining Limited primarily engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold deposits in Australia. The company also explores for silver, nickel, copper, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Mon Ami gold project, the Cox's Find project, and the Duketon gold project, Southern Star project, and East Laverton project located in Western Australia.

