Jill Granat Sells 23,322 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) insider Jill Granat sold 23,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $1,761,977.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 406,860 shares in the company, valued at $30,738,273. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jill Granat also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

On Monday, February 26th, Jill Granat sold 80,332 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $6,121,298.40.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $76.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.99 and a 12-month high of $79.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 58.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QSR. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on QSR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.