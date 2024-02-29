Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Newmont (NYSE:NEM)

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Argus lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.02.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $29.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.52. Newmont has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmont will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 1,241.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Newmont by 1,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

