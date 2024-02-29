Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target Lowered to $220.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 69.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JAZZ. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.40.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $129.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.62 and a 200-day moving average of $127.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.39, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.62. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $147.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by ($0.04). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $49,735.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $89,175,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 900.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 463,213 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 651,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,150,000 after purchasing an additional 338,882 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 558.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 322,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,780,000 after buying an additional 273,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,916,000 after buying an additional 224,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

