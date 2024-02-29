Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target Cut to $170.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.09.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded down $10.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.03. The stock had a trading volume of 638,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,377. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.26, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.62. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $111.25 and a 1-year high of $147.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.46.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 2.11%. On average, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $49,735.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,344 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 18,796 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,077,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

