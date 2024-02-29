Javier Tapia Sells 9,887 Shares of Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Stock

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) Director Javier Tapia sold 9,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.31, for a total transaction of C$12,951.97.

Amerigo Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSE:ARG opened at C$1.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.31. The company has a market cap of C$217.58 million, a PE ratio of -66.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.25, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Amerigo Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$1.10 and a 1 year high of C$1.85.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$57.79 million for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.1616162 EPS for the current year.

Amerigo Resources Announces Dividend

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Amerigo Resources’s payout ratio is currently -600.00%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

