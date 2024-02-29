Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

JAMF has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Jamf from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jamf from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Jamf from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jamf from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of Jamf stock opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.64. Jamf has a twelve month low of $14.83 and a twelve month high of $22.89.

In related news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $33,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jason Wudi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $281,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 327,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,033.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Linh Lam sold 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $33,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,677 shares of company stock valued at $592,290 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Jamf by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Jamf by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 11.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

