J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Stock Price Down 2.8%

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $121.65 and last traded at $121.69. Approximately 1,006,563 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,194,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.57.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of -138.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.66.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -481.81%.

Insider Activity

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

