J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Issues Earnings Results

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. J. M. Smucker updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.450-9.650 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $9.45-9.65 EPS.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.7 %

SJM opened at $121.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of -138.42, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.24. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $107.33 and a 1-year high of $159.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.66.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently -481.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,130,000 after buying an additional 2,099,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,033,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,515,000 after buying an additional 518,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 41.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 802,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,357,000 after buying an additional 236,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,531,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,733,000 after buying an additional 197,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on J. M. Smucker

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.