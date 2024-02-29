Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes $49,000 Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Snap-on by 384.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total transaction of $874,243.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,213,456.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total value of $10,646,706.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,092,557.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total value of $874,243.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,213,456.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,629 shares of company stock valued at $21,556,286. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Snap-on

Snap-on Trading Up 0.5 %

Snap-on stock opened at $275.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $281.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $226.68 and a 12 month high of $297.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.16 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.