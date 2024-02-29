Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 707 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 101,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 962,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,493,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF stock opened at $40.87 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $41.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

Insider Activity

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,995.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $174,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,460 shares of company stock valued at $477,302 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.72.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

