Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 400 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIT. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $44.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.89. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $39.26 and a 12 month high of $69.09.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

