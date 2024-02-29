Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 238 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. reduced its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $215,893,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 75.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,324 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,232.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,365,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 677.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,350,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,066 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Cardinal Health stock opened at $111.66 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $68.53 and a one year high of $111.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.82 and its 200 day moving average is $98.45.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 78.74%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

