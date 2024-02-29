Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Reduces Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

In other news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 142,806 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $7,124,591.34. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 213,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,645,478.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Commercial Metals news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 142,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $7,124,591.34. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 213,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,645,478.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $30,912.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at $635,653.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 284,385 shares of company stock valued at $14,317,006. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Price Performance

NYSE CMC opened at $54.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.74 and its 200 day moving average is $49.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.32. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $58.06.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 9.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.79%.

Commercial Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.