Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Invests $101,000 in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in StoneCo during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 10.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 190.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 882,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 578,488 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in StoneCo during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in StoneCo during the first quarter valued at about $167,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
StoneCo Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:STNE opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.11. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $19.46.
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
