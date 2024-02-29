Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $61,000 Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 96.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,038 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,874 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 7.9% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in Fortinet by 27.7% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 104,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 22,754 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 1,409.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 78,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 73,505 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in Fortinet by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 47,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,606 shares of company stock valued at $10,308,559 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of FTNT opened at $69.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.39. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.