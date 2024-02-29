Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $38,000 Stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. decreased its position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at $387,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth about $1,186,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth about $5,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,600 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,386.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

MBLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -652.34, a PEG ratio of 11.89 and a beta of -0.30. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $47.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.60.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.53 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

