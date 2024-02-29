Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Grows Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at $626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 target price (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,243.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,196.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,136.03. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. The company had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.10 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,042.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,950,018.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Further Reading

