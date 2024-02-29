Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Decreases Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lessened its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. State Street Corp raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,651,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,937,000 after acquiring an additional 32,632 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,866,000 after acquiring an additional 50,320 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,686,000 after buying an additional 195,537 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,952,000 after buying an additional 382,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,335,000 after buying an additional 1,586,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $422.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total value of $1,811,164.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,793.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total transaction of $1,811,164.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,793.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,642 shares of company stock valued at $37,461,174. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP opened at $410.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.94. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.09 and a 1 year high of $413.34.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.94 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

