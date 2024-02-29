Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Decreases Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Expedia Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,932 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $59,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,680 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Expedia Group by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Expedia Group by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,751 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

EXPE stock opened at $135.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.94 and a one year high of $160.05.

Expedia Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the online travel company to buy up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.29.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,500,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 236,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,492,341.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,500,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 236,521 shares in the company, valued at $35,492,341.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,119 shares of company stock valued at $5,212,178 over the last quarter. 8.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

