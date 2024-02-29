Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Decreases Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 96.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 48,142 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.06.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $77.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $81.86. The firm has a market cap of $161.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.59.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.