Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Cuts Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,005 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its holdings in Halliburton by 1,134.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL opened at $34.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.89. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $43.85.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HAL shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

