Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires 260 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Toro were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Toro during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,798,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Toro by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,067,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,233 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter worth $118,097,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,234,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,702,000 after buying an additional 903,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,378,000 after buying an additional 835,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:TTC opened at $93.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $117.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.42.

Toro Increases Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Toro had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $983.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

Insider Activity at Toro

In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $93,007.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 939 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $93,007.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,399 shares of company stock worth $729,874 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTC. TheStreet raised Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

View Our Latest Report on TTC

About Toro

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.