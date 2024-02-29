iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Sets New 52-Week High at $69.03

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCVGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.03 and last traded at $68.87, with a volume of 5100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.59.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $594.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.87.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.469 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMCV. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 260.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 18,540 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 198.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 76,644 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 423.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 17,721 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

