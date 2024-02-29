iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Sets New 52-Week High at $69.03

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.03 and last traded at $68.87, with a volume of 5100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.59.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $594.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.87.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.469 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
