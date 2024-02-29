iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Sets New 52-Week High at $69.03

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.03 and last traded at $68.87, with a volume of 5100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.59.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $594.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.87.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.469 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMCV. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 260.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 18,540 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 198.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 76,644 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 423.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 17,721 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

