iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.99

iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.99 and last traded at $53.96, with a volume of 224316 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.83.

iShares Europe ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.16.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Europe ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence First Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 56,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.