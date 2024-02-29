iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Short Interest Down 51.8% in February

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a drop of 51.8% from the January 31st total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SUSL stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.84. 1,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,027. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.14. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $66.09 and a 52-week high of $91.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUSL. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 491.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

