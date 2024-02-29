iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Hits New 1-Year High at $87.22

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $87.22 and last traded at $87.04, with a volume of 39182 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.76.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.65 and a 200-day moving average of $79.87.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

