iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Sets New 12-Month High at $140.12

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $140.12 and last traded at $139.13, with a volume of 514573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.16.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.35.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Biotechnology ETF
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.