iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Sets New 12-Month High at $140.12

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $140.12 and last traded at $139.13, with a volume of 514573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.16.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.35.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBB. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

