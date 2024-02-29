Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 235.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNW. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $122,279.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

NYSE PNW traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.81. 1,900,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,934. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.49. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $86.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.10 and a 200-day moving average of $73.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 79.82%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.