Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Takes Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 77,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.11. 946,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,343. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $51.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.45.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1515 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

