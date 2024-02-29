Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Takes Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,810,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,064,345,000 after acquiring an additional 274,201 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,510,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,568,118,000 after acquiring an additional 39,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,254,459,000 after acquiring an additional 167,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,585,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,340,205,000 after acquiring an additional 274,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total transaction of $9,147,659.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total transaction of $9,147,659.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total transaction of $31,418,788.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 163,399 shares in the company, valued at $63,607,962.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,965 shares of company stock worth $43,140,714. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $387.32. 152,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,042. The stock has a market cap of $136.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.37. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.65 and a 52-week high of $392.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $365.24 and its 200 day moving average is $320.13.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.