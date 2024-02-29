Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Takes $821,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,212,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,242 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 179.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,361,000 after buying an additional 3,232,628 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,307.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,741,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,304,000 after buying an additional 4,404,774 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,716,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,494,000 after buying an additional 148,842 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,992.9% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,756,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,890,000 after buying an additional 2,624,661 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $106.64. The stock had a trading volume of 429,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,444. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.89 and a 200 day moving average of $105.36. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

