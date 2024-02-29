Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Takes $699,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,640 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.7% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,417 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,192 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.2% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 42.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX traded up $1.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $246.04. The stock had a trading volume of 262,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,875. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $190.83 and a one year high of $285.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Melius Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Melius upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.56.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

