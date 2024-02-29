Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Takes $551,000 Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of XYL traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.76. 127,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,349. The stock has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.49. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $127.03.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,408 shares of company stock valued at $629,160 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.38.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

