Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 445 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,570,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,722 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,407,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,023 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,331,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of FAST stock traded down $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $72.68. The stock had a trading volume of 403,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,037,734. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $73.99. The firm has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.56.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $610,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,997.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $25,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,826.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $610,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,040 shares of company stock valued at $8,311,896. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

