Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 474 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,418 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 33,903 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 15,227 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,145 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 689.7% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 804,237 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $61,026,000 after buying an additional 702,391 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,026 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.67. 208,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.73 and a twelve month high of $91.78. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,242 shares of company stock valued at $796,746 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on NTAP

NetApp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.