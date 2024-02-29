Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 2,356 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 76,857,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,447 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 74,883,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,035,000 after acquiring an additional 882,925 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,636,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.77. The company had a trading volume of 448,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,807,786. The company has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.36. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $37.88.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

