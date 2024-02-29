Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 14,965 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,965 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.

VWO stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.14. 1,953,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,619,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.02. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.10.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

