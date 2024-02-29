Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Invests $754,000 in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 122.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 68.7% in the third quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 62,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 25,440 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 87.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 22.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $168,325.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $168,325.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $324,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,641.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,812. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Donaldson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DCI remained flat at $70.67 during trading on Thursday. 60,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,820. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $71.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.43.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $876.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

