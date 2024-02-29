Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Invests $245,000 in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MBB. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $374,403,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,373,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 107.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,537,000 after buying an additional 2,354,312 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 66,732.0% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,794,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,346,000 after buying an additional 1,791,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 87.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,616,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,118,000 after buying an additional 1,688,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

MBB traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,370. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $96.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.2968 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

