Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Post by 14.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 16.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Post by 136.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Post by 545.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 27,404 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 29.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 8,444 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Post alerts:

Post Stock Performance

Shares of POST stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.62. The company had a trading volume of 27,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,428. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.54. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.85 and a 52-week high of $107.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at Post

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 4.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $762,609.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,337,639.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $762,609.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,337,639.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,434. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Post in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Post from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Post from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on POST

Post Company Profile

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.