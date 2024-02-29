Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $357,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $204.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,802,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,149,055. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.65. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $206.04.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

