Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $282,000 Holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 808.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 183.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 180.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.76. 13,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,381. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.94 and a twelve month high of $34.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.84.

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $141.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

