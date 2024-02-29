Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Buys New Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its holdings in Zoetis by 20.8% in the third quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 262,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,600,000 after buying an additional 45,100 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 19,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 16.2% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 135,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,532,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $71,779.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,257.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,786 shares of company stock worth $748,470 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $199.66. 162,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052,516. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.03 and a 52 week high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.12%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

